Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday.
Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Todd Street on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that the home was full of flames.
News Center 7 is working the learn if anyone was hurt and the extent of damage to the home.
We will update this developing story.
