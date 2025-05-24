Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Todd Street on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the home was full of flames.

News Center 7 is working the learn if anyone was hurt and the extent of damage to the home.

We will update this developing story.

