Officers, medics respond to crash on busy Montgomery Co. street

UNION — Several officers and medics responded to a crash in Montgomery early Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Union officers were dispatched at 1:04 a.m. to the 600 block of N. Main Street on reports of a crash, according to dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police looking for woman accused of leaving Kroger without paying for items
- Cheese prank turns into road rage shooting, former Mayo Clinic doctor arrested
- Kettering Health officials acknowledge impacts of cyber attack are ‘extremely frustrating’
Initial scanner traffic indicated that two vehicles were involved.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 this was an “active scene.”
We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and if anyone is in custody.
News Center 7 will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group