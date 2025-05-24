Local

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 84-year-old man who may be heading to Dayton

By WHIO Staff
Jessie Gould, missing man Photo contributed by Mount Healthy Police (via Ohio Attorney General's Office) (Photo contributed by Mount Healthy Police (via Ohio Attorney General's Office)/Photo contributed by Mount Healthy Police (via Ohio Attorney General's Office))
DAYTON — Do you know this man?

Mount Healthy Police have issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 84-year-old man, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Jessie Gould drove away from his home on Seward Avenue in Cincinnati around 5 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned.

“He suffers from Dementia and is a diabetic without his medication,” the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

Mr. Gould is an 84-year-old black man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a great jacket and blue jeans.

Mr. Gould is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Kia Sorrento with the Ohio license plate number JNX6553.

If you see him or the vehicle, call (513) 728-3183 or 911.

