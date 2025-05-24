Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 84-year-old man who may be heading to Dayton

DAYTON — Do you know this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mount Healthy Police have issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 84-year-old man, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jessie Gould drove away from his home on Seward Avenue in Cincinnati around 5 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned.

“He suffers from Dementia and is a diabetic without his medication,” the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

Mr. Gould is an 84-year-old black man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a great jacket and blue jeans.

Mr. Gould is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Kia Sorrento with the Ohio license plate number JNX6553.

If you see him or the vehicle, call (513) 728-3183 or 911.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group