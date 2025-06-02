Driver runs from scene after crashing into construction equipment on I-70; 1 flown to hospital

CLARK CO. — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash on I-70 in Clark County early Monday.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics responded just before 1:45 a.m. to Interstate 70 near State Route 4 on reports of a crash.

An investigation found that a driver of a Subaru Legacy was eastbound on I-70 and hit a truck-mounted attenuator (TMA).

TMAs are energy-absorbing devices attached to the rear of trailers or trucks.

After hitting the TMA, the Subaru was disabled in the roadway, and the driver ran from the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Hyundai Elantra hit the disabled Subaru.

The operator of the TMA and the 28-year-old driver of the Hyundai were not hurt in the crash.

The 36-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

An ODOT spokesperson confirmed the crash involved an ODOT contractor.

He said 66 ODOT crews have been hit in 2025. They had 88 ODOT crews hit in 2024.

We will continue to follow this story.

