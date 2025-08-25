Driver dead after car crashes into Ohio home

MARYSVILLE — A driver is dead after their car crashed into an Ohio home on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a car crashing into a Union County home at the 600 block of North Main Street, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported in the home, according to Marysville Police.

Officers closed North Main Street between Holly Drive and Elwood Drive in Marysville, but it has since reopened, WBNS said.

Police have not yet identified the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

