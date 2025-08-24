High school football player paralyzed after injury during game in Ohio

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A high school football player is paralyzed after an injury at a game in Ohio on Friday night.

Tusky Valley Trojans wrote in a social media post that freshman Mayson White was seriously injured during a tackle in a game at Waynedale.

He fractured his C4 vertebra, putting pressure on his spine.

White underwent surgery on Saturday, but his family said that he is currently paralyzed, according to the social media post.

His mom, Amanda White, said in an update shared on social media by Waynesdale Athletics that they are asking for prayers.

“He has some movement in his right arm, but not his hand, and he can shrug his shoulders, but nothing in his legs. And although this was not the outcome we had been hoping for, we are just so thankful that he is still here with us!

“Our lives may look different, his life may look different, but he is still our Mayson! We love him so much and are prepared to do everything he needs us to do and be everything he needs us to be! Please hug your babies tight. If I could trade places with him, I would quicker than a heartbeat!”

She said that Mayson knows when they talk to him and nods his head in acknowledgement.

The Tusky Valley football team, coaches, and administration met with counselors on Sunday for support.

