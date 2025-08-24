Police, fire responding to reported crash along busy highway

DAYTON — Police officers and fire crews are responding to a reported crash near Interstate 75 on Sunday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of I-75 and State Route 4 around 9:30 a.m.

The I-75 Southbound ramp to State Route 4 is currently closed, according to OHGO.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that several first responders were called to the scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

