Football game postponed after shots fired near Ohio high school

COLUMBUS — A football game was canceled after gunfire was heard near an Ohio high school on Friday night.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex behind Franklin Heights High School’s football stadium near Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS TV.
The stadium was evacuated as a precaution.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said that no shots were fired on the school’s property, according to the sheriff’s office.
A South Western City Schools spokesperson told WBNS that the game was postponed.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
