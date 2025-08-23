$150K lottery ticket sold at local drug store

FAIRBORN — A woman struck it rich by winning the top prize of $150,000 on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off game, Cash Explosion 25X.
She bought the $5 winning ticket at Discount Drug Mart on Dayton Springfield Road in Fairborn, according to the Ohio Lottery.
After taxes, she will receive $108,000.
The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 3 in 3.77.
The Discount Drug Mart store in Fairborn will also receive a $1,500 sales bonus.
