Person hospitalized after reported stabbing in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person was hospitalized after a reported stabbing in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.
Around 1:40 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Park End Drive on reports of a stabbing.
One person was taken to the hospital with what is described as a cut on their hand, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Deputies are investigating the incident as a reported stabbing, according to the sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
