Ohio officer arrested for suspected OVI after allegedly crashing into sheriff’s vehicle

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An Ohio police officer is accused of OVI after he allegedly crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Alger Road and Lakewood Heights Boulevard in Cuyahoga County.

WOIO-19 reported that a Cleveland police officer hit a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) sergeant’s patrol car.

The sergeant’s patrol car had all of its lights activated and was blocking traffic for the entrance ramp of Interstate 90 westbound for construction when the crash happened.

Brian Brunner, a Cleveland police officer, allegedly drove a truck through the intersection and crashed into the patrol car, according to WOIO-19.

Brunner was arrested; however, charges are pending.

WOIO-19 obtained the following statement from the Cleveland Police Department.

“We confirm that a Cleveland Police Officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident this morning and was arrested by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of OVI. In accordance with standard procedure and in compliance with the collective bargaining agreement, Officer Brunner has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the case. The Division’s Inspections Unit will be monitoring the matter. Brunner has served with the Division since 2018 and is currently assigned to the 5th District,” Cleveland Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Wilfredo Diaz said.

