‘Is this for real;’ $300K scratch-off lottery ticket bought at local drive-thru

FORT LORAMIE — A scratch-off ticket worth $300,000 was recently purchased at a local drive-thru.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A woman, identified as Erica, purchased the winning $10 Feel Lucky ticket at Meyer’s Garage and Drive Thru in Fort Loramie, according to the Ohio Lottery.

She said something told her to purchase that ticket.

“There was one other person in the store with me,” she said, and even had a young man double-check the ticket. “I didn’t think that I scratched it right...he’s like, is this for real?”

TRENDING STORIES:

Erica won the game’s top prize of $300,000. She will take home $216,000 after taxes, the Ohio Lottery said.

There are six top prizes available, and the overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.83.

Erica said she is not sure what to do but plans to meet with a financial planner, the Ohio Lottery stated.

Meyer’s Garage and Drive Thru is located at the 6300 block of State Route 66 and will receive a $3,000 sales bonus.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group