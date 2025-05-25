Hundreds rally against NATO Parliamentary Assembly for second day

DAYTON — Hundreds of people are gathering in Dayton to protest against the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Sunday.

The group is holding a people’s assembly for peace and justice to reject the NATO assembly in Dayton, according to a press release from the organizers.

It’s scheduled to start at noon at Deeds Point Park. Attendees will march from the park and then participate in a speaker program.

Video from the protest shows people holding signs that read “Peace Can’t Wait! Disband NATO,” “Build Schools Not Bombs!” “U.S./NATO Out Of Africa!” and more.

Organizers believe people from across the country, including New York City, Chicago, and Pittsburgh, will attend this protest.

As previously reported by News Center 7, community members held multiple peaceful protests against the event on Saturday

