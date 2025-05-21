NATO: What you need to know; Road closures, detours, and parking

The History of NATO
DAYTON — A large part of downtown Dayton will have access restricted starting Wednesday because hundreds of people from 32 countries will be converging on the city for the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) has the primary purpose to protect the freedom and security of its member states through political and military means. The alliance is based on the principal of collective defense, meaning an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.
It was established in 1949 as a response to the Cold War and the threat of Soviet expansion. Current membership includes the U.S. and Canada and countries from Europe.
For the first time in more than 20 years, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is being held in the United States. Dayton was considered because it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Bosnia Peace Accords that happened at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1995.
Rep. Mike Turner (R), 10th District, was instrumental in bringing NATO to Dayton.
A large security perimeter has been established around several blocks in downtown Dayton. It’s called NATO Village. The perimeter will be in place starting on May 21 and last through May 27.
Road Closures, Parking, and Traffic Information
When NATO comes to Dayton May 22-26, road closures and reroutes come along too.
Montgomery County and Dayton Police and Fire have issued advisories on social media to help the public navigate downtown traffic during the assembly.
Pedestrian entry points and building access will be limited to these locations:
- North Main at Monument
- 223-255 North Main Street
- 210-230 North Main Street
- 33-41 East 1st Street
- 1st/Ludlow
- 29-11 West 1st Street
- 12-20 West 1st Street
- Talbott Tower
- 2nd/Wilkinson
- 120-130 West 2nd Street
- 3rd/Ludlow
- 41 North Ludlow
- 10-46 West 2nd Street
- 10-40 North Ludlow Street
- 10-44 West 3rd Street
- RTA Hub
- All points east of 3rd/Main
There will be multiple detours around NATO Village, but they will be clearly marked with “detour” signage:
Main Street (North/South) Detours
- From South to North
- North on Patterson Blvd to Riverside Drive
- West on East Babbit to North Main Street
- From North to South
- West on Monument to Perry Street
- East on West Fifth Street to South Main Street
Third Street (East/West) Detours
- From West to East
- South on Perry Street to Fourth Street
- East on Fourth Street to Patterson Blvd
- North on Patterson Blvd to East Third Street
- From East to West
- South on Wayne Avenue to Fourth Street
- West on Fourth Street to Wilkerson Street
- North on Wilkerson Street to Third Street
Dayton Police posted on social media that the detour will go east on First to Webster Street, North to Keowee Street, North to Helena Street, West to North Main Street on Saturday.
There will be signboards at:
- Patterson/East First
- First/Webster
- Webster/Keowee
- Keowee/Helena
Crews will remove road closures and fencing and resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 27.
RTA Information
The Greater Dayton RTA will be rerouting bus routes around the security perimeter of NATO Village.
The Flyer will be expanding their weekend hours from 8 a.m. to midnight to help crowds get around downtown through the traffic. The bus will also travel around the NATO Village perimeter.
Parking Information
For parking information, refer to the maps on the NATO website:
