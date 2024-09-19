Dayton youth hope to inspire taking a stand against violence -- and for stronger community

DAYTON — Youth in northwest Dayton are holding a peace march and rally at Liberation Park on Thursday afternoon to protest recent gun violence and work together to build a safer, stronger community.

Reporter Mason Fletcher is covering this event and will bring you the voices of committed youth on News Center 7 at 6:00.

“The violence in our community cannot continue, and no one feels that more strongly than our young people. The Hope Zone Youth for Peace Gathering aims to raise awareness, provide resources, and inspire youth to take a stand against violence,” said the Rev. Vanessa Ward, president of Omega CDC.

The Hope Zone Youth for Peace Gathering began at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church on Harvard Boulevard in Dayton with discussions on gun violence prevention and safety.

Participants will make signs for the march, which was scheduled to begin about 4:30 p.m.

