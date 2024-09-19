‘Tallest, longest, fastest’ tilt roller coaster in North America coming to Ohio theme park

SANDUSKY — The tallest, longest, and fastest tilt roller coaster in North America is coming to one of Ohio’s amusement parks next year.

The Siren’s Curse was announced on Thursday as the newest coaster coming to Cedar Point.

“The legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie comes to life with Siren’s Curse, North America’s TALLEST, LONGEST & FASTEST tilt coaster,” officials shared on the park’s website.

The 160-foot-tall ride will take riders on a two-minute ride, reaching a top speed of 58 mph.

The ride will feature a dead stop on a “broken off” section of the tracks, where the platform holding the ride’s train will slowly tilt into a 90-degree vertical position.

Siren’s Curse also has “13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls, and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.”

