Dayton man learns sentence after pleading guilty to firing shots at woman, baby

DAYTON — A Dayton man has learned his sentence after pleading guilty to firing shots at a woman and her eight-month daughter on New Year’s Day.

Jayson Day-Part III, 20, was sentenced to up to five years in prison on Aug. 22 in Montgomery County Pleas Court, according to court documents.

He also pleaded guilty to felony charges including felonious assault, receiving stolen property, and grand theft.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a woman had accused Day-Part of shooting at her and her infant child.

He allegedly previously threatened to shoot her child because she filed criminal charges against him for stealing her car, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Day-Part was also indicted on Friday on grand theft, receiving stolen property, and failure to comply for a November incident, according to court documents.

On Nov. 11, Day-Part allegedly stole a 2013 Ford Escape from Bellbrook and dumped another stolen car, this one from Dayton, in the same area just before the Ford was stolen, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court in December.

The Ford’s owner had left their phone in the SUV and was tracking it with the phone.

Day-Part was arrested on January 2.

He will spend up to five years in prison.

