‘It’s not easy;’ Grandfather frustrated with inconsistent bussing schedule at Dayton school

DAYTON — A grandfather told News Center 7 about the struggles he faces getting his granddaughter to school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Public Schools said it does not have drivers for three bus routes at the same school.

The district added that just because the routes are uncovered, it doesn’t mean the bus will not come.

Danny Kilgore’s granddaughter is in sixth grade.

He said more often than not, he’s the one taking her and picking her up from North Dayton School of Discovery.

“Every morning it’s a crap shoot whether she’s got a bus for that day or not, you don’t know until the next morning when they text you,” Kilgore said.

He said he typically gets an alert an hour or two before the bus is supposed to show up.

“They make you turn around your schedule just because they can’t cover the busses. It’s not easy,” Kilgore said.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lawerence told News Center 7 that one of the uncovered routes is because of an injured bus driver who should be back to work soon.

The district does have extra drivers, but when that is not enough the transportation personnel steps in.

Lawrence said last week the executive director of transportation drove one of the uncovered routes for North Dayton School of Discovery.

Overall Lawrence said the district has had very few uncovered bus routes for the new school year.

“The transportation of students is a national issue. We ask the community to help us in this endeavor by supporting changing laws that make it difficult to transport public school students,” Lawrence added.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



