Man accused of intentionally shooting at woman, infant

DAYTON — A man is accused of shooting at a woman and her child.

Jayson Day-Part, 20, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to court documents.

On Jan. 1 Dayton officers were called to the 4000 block of Germantown Pike for reports of shots fired, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

A woman said that Day-Part had shot at her and her infant child.

She said Day-Part had previously threatened to shoot her child because she filed criminal charges against him for stealing her car.

The woman said she saw Day-Part at a gas station and he followed her home to her apartment.

He allegedly then got out of his car and began shooting in the direction of the woman.

Day-Part is in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail on a $200,000 bail, according to online jail records.

We will continue following this story.









