Local police looking for possibly armed & dangerous man

ENGLEWOOD — Police in Englewood are looking for a local man who “may be armed and dangerous.”

Gary E. Bland, 53, of Dayton, is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including grand theft.

Bland was indicted last month on two counts of grand theft. He allegedly stole a commercial vehicle and equipment from a work site in September.

He also has warrants out for his arrest in Vandalia and Beavercreek, according to Englewood police.

Police ask the public to not approach Bland if they see him as he “may be armed and dangerous.” If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Englewood Dispatch Center at (937) 836-2678.

