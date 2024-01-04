Two popular Miamisburg restaurants to go up for sale

MIAMISBURG — Two popular Miami Valley restaurants are going up for sale.

The owners of Watermark Restaurant in Miamisburg announced the restaurant will soon be on the market.

Due to combined ownership, Backwater Vodoo will also be up for sale.

>> We now know what’s moving in to the former Golden Nugget site

Watermark Restaurant has been at its location since 2017 — Backwater Vodoo opened in 2021.

“Please know that we are working overtime to care for our staff, and ensure they have opportunities to land safely after our final service. We hope to see all of you throughout the month of January - and want you to know that we intend to go out with grace and style. Join us, please!” Chef Maria Walusis wrote on social media.

Watermark’s last dinner service will be on Jan. 27.

A final service has not been announced for Backwater Vodoo.

©2024 Cox Media Group