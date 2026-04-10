Local athletic director leaves university

FAIRBORN — Wright State University announced that its athletic director is leaving.

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Joylynn Brown has decided to step away from her role as Director of Athletics, “following thoughtful deliberation as she contemplates new professional opportunities,” according to the university.

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“It has been an honor to lead Wright State Athletics and work alongside our coaches, staff, and student-athletes. I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished together and the culture we built,” said Brown. “Wright State holds a special place in my heart — it has shaped me both personally and professionally, and I am grateful for the relationships and experiences that will stay with me. I look forward to the next chapter and new opportunities ahead.”

During her tenure, the Wright State Men’s Basketball team won the Horizon League Championships.

Robert Ray has been placed in the role of interim director of athletics, effective immediately.

The university has initiated a national search and expects a new director of athletics to be selected before the start of the fall sports season.

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