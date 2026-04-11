MetroParks announce safety updates ahead of prom season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Five River MetroParks has shared safety and updates for the upcoming prom season.

With the large influx of people taking prom photos at Cox Arboretum MetroPark, the rangers have announced safety updates and reminders, according to a social media post.

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On the day of area proms, rangers will start parking detail at Cox Arboretum MetroPark at 2:30 p.m.

The park will be open from the southbound lanes of State Route 741. The northbound turn lane in front of the park will be closed off.

When exiting the park, traffic will also exit on the southbound lanes of 741 to create a continuous right turn lane.

The Cox Arboretum and Wegerzyn Gardens parking lots will be closed intermittently.

Rangers said that parking is not permitted on the grass in the parks, unless a ranger or park member allows it.

Visitors must leave the park without disturbing the natural spaces. This includes not picking flowers or disrupting the wildlife, and sticking to the walking path instead of going through habitats.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is a shared space for all visitors. Rangers ask promgoers and photographers to refrain from impeding visitors who are recreating in nature.

All professional photographers must have a special photography permit to take photos.

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