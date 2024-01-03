Popular Greene Co. restaurant expanding to former Golden Nugget site

KETTERING — A popular restaurant in Greene County is expanding into Montgomery County.

The Blue Berry Cafe plans to move into the former site of the Golden Nugget Pancake House on S. Dixie Drive, Winsupply Inc. announced Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes a day after the cafe owners announced they’d be temporarily closing their Bellbrook location later this month as they plan to move to a new location in the city.

“We’re deeply grateful for Winsupply’s belief in our work ethic and vision. Our passion is bringing people together over great meals, creating a space where the community feels at home. We’re excited to maintain our presence in Bellbrook while embarking on this new journey in Kettering,” Kelley Andary and Ray Jean, owners of Blue Berry Cafe, said in a release.

As News Center 7 reported in October, Winsupply purchased the Golden Nugget property.

“We understand the importance of this location to our community,” Bill Tolliver, Real Estate Services and In-House Counsel for Winsupply Inc. said. “In seeking restaurateurs who share our values and commitment, we found the perfect match with Blue Berry Cafe. Their reputation for excellent food and service precedes them, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about what this means for our neighborhood.”

