‘This is not the end;’ Local café to temporarily close later this month

BELLBROOK — A local café will temporarily close later this month.

The owners of The Blue Berry Café announced their long-term lease ended on Dec. 31 and they’ve “made the difficult decision to vacate” the location they’ve had for almost 20 years.

Their last day at their current location on Bellbrook Plaza will be Friday, Jan. 19 because they need to vacate their space by Jan. 31.

The café will be open seven days a week up to Jan. 19.

“Just to clarify – we will never leave Bellbrook…this is not the end – this is see you soon! Bellbrook has always been there for us, and we will never (like ever) leave this special city,” the owners wrote on social media.

In April, they announced plans to move to West Franklin Street. In September, they were hoping to be moved by the end of the year. It’s currently unknown if their plan is still to move to West Franklin Street.

The owners said they’ll continue to provide updates on their new location on this Facebook page.

“So please stay with us – we will need your support now more than ever,” they wrote.

