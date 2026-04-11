Troopers investigating after one person died in officer-involved shooting

RUSH COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Troopers are investigating after one person died in an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday evening.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance that involved shots being fired inside a home in the 200 block of East 5th Street in Rushville, according to a spokesperson.

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Officers from both the Rushville Police Department and the Rush County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was armed with a firearm.

The officers issued verbal commands to the man, but he did not comply.

During the encounter, officers fired their firearms, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the encounter.

A female sustained a non-life-threatening injury, but was treated at the scene and released.

The name of the deceased will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

The names of the officers involved will be released at the discretion of the Rushville Police Department and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will go before the Rush County Prosecutors’ Office for review.

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