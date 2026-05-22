Man learns punishment for sexual assault in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A man has learned his punishment for sexually assaulting a woman in Greene County.

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Saugat Singh Basnet, 20, was sentenced to 20 to 20.5 years in prison, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Basnet was found guilty of three counts of illegal use of an impaired person in nudity-oriented material and two counts each of rape and sexual battery.

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Basnet is a Nepalese national in the United States on a student visa.

At trial, the evidence showed that Basnet found a woman extremely intoxicated outside of her Fairborn apartment, looking for her dog on Jan. 1, 2026.

Basnet took advantage of the woman and got into her home.

“Once inside of the home, Basnet sexually assaulted the woman, took videos of her in a state of nudity with his cell phone, and forwarded the videos to third parties,” a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim’s neighbor found the dog and returned it to her apartment.

When they got there, they found Basnet there with the victim, who was naked and unconscious, the spokesperson said.

The Fairborn Police Department was called the next morning and quickly opened an investigation.

Basnet must also register as a Tier III sex offender every 90 days for life.

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