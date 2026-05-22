State launches Ohio Hard Cider Trail as part of America 250 celebration

OHIO — As the nation continues to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control is announcing a new statewide adventure to celebrate the state’s craft cider scene.

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The Ohio Hard Cider Trail will allow adults 21 years or older to explore a trail rooted in history and flavor.

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“The Ohio Hard Cider Trail offers a meaningful opportunity to connect Ohioans with a beverage that helped shape daily life in our state and across early America,” Division Superintendent Jackie DeGenova said. “Hard cider has deep roots in our shared history, from the orchards planted by Johnny Appleseed to the craft cideries revitalizing the tradition today.”

Participating adults can download and print an Ohio Hard Cider Trail Passport or pick one up at one of the following participating cideries across the state:

Hellbranch Cider Co. – 3738 April Ln., Columbus, Ohio 4322

– 3738 April Ln., Columbus, Ohio 4322 Henmick Farm & Brewery – 4380 N. Old State Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

– 4380 N. Old State Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015 Lincoln Way Vineyards – 9050 W. Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio 44691

– 9050 W. Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio 44691 The Lumberyard Winery & Supply – 118 W. Front St., Napoleon, Ohio 43545

– 118 W. Front St., Napoleon, Ohio 43545 Old Bridge Brewing Company – 281 W. Main St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43756

– 281 W. Main St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43756 Plum Run Winery – 3946 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, 43123

– 3946 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, 43123 TinCap Hard Cider and Taproom – 59 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Ohio 45177

– 59 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Ohio 45177 Tipsy Farmer Winery – 32849 Speidel Rd., Hanoverton, Ohio 44423

– 32849 Speidel Rd., Hanoverton, Ohio 44423 Tipsy Teller Urban Winery – 123 N. Main St., Minerva, Ohio 44657

– 123 N. Main St., Minerva, Ohio 44657 Sixth Sense Brewing & Taproom – 275 Portsmouth St., Jackson, Ohio 45640

– 275 Portsmouth St., Jackson, Ohio 45640 Spring Hill Cider Works – 6062 S. Ridge Rd., West Geneva, Ohio 44057

– 6062 S. Ridge Rd., West Geneva, Ohio 44057 Sundog Ciderhouse & Winery – 145 Town Center Ave., Columbiana, Ohio 44408

– 145 Town Center Ave., Columbiana, Ohio 44408 West End Ciderhouse Tavern – 234 W. Washington St., Athens, Ohio 45701

The passports can be used to collect stamps from the participating cideries. The Division of Liquor Control added that participants aren’t required to consume alcohol to receive a stamp.

Collecting stamps can also make trail-goers eligible for prizes. Collecting one stamp will allow you to enter a raffle to receive cider-themed items from the participating cideries.

Those who collect six or more stamps through December can redeem their passport to receive a limited-editionn America 250-Ohio Hard Cider Trail bottle-opening commemorative coin. Those are available while supplies last.

More information about the trail and how to redeem passports can be found here.

The trail runs through Dec. 1, 2026.

The state is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary all year. More information on scheduled events can be found here.

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