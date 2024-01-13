Man accused of intentionally shooting at woman, infant facing formal charges in 2 cases

DAYTON — A man accused of firing shots at a woman and her child is facing formal charges for that and another incident.

Jayson Day-Part, 20, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Friday on two counts of felonious assault for a New Year’s Day incident in Dayton.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of intentionally shooting at woman, infant

Dayton officers were called to the 4000 block of Germantown Pike for reports of shots fired.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a woman accused Day-Part of shooting at her and her infant child. He allegedly previously threatened to shoot her child because she filed criminal charges against him for stealing her car, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Day-Part was also indicted on Friday on grand theft, receiving stolen property, and failure to comply for a November incident, according to court documents.

On Nov. 11, Day-Part allegedly stole a 2013 Ford Escape from Bellbrook and dumped another stolen car, this one from Dayton, in the same area just before the Ford was stolen, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court in December.

The Ford’s owner had left their phone in the SUV and was tracking it with the phone.

>> Man accused of hitting, killing woman with car while running from traffic stop indicted on charges

Moraine police found the SUV at a gas station on Broadway Avenue in Dayton. When officers tried to stop the SUV at the gas pumps, it drove off at a high rate of speed. Day-Part was “weaving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the left forcing them to the side of the road to avoid an impact,” court records stated.

The Ford has been stolen from a woman known to Day-Part, but it is unknown currently if that woman is the same woman from the shooting case.

Police recovered the Ford “a short distance from where the pursuit was initiated.”

Day-Part was arrested Jan. 2 and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 18.

©2024 Cox Media Group