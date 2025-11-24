Dayton Flyers beat Marquette, NC Central; travel to Orlando for 2 games Thanksgiving week

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team won both games last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton faced Marquette in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. They hosted NC Central on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

This was UD’s first trip to Milwaukee since 2001. They went for their second straight win over the Golden Eagles.

The Flyers built double-digit leads in both the first and second halves. But Marquette stormed back to force overtime.

In the extra period, Keonte Jones and Jacob Conner each buried big three-pointers. Senior guard Javon Bennett iced things from the foul line for a 77-71 Dayton win.

Back at the UD Arena on Saturday, De’Shayne Montgomery scored 17 points while Malcolm Thomas added a career-high 12 in a 74-55 win.

UD enters this week with a 5-1 record.

The Flyers travel to Orlando for a Thanksgiving game against Georgetown in the ESPN Events Invitational at 7:30 p.m.

Dayton will face either BYU or Miami on Friday.

The voice of the Flyers, Larry Hansgen, will call both games on WHIO Radio.

Each game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group