High school football state semifinal matchups, sites announced

MIAMI VALLEY — The high school football state semifinal matchups and sites have been announced.
Several area high schools are still alive and will serve as hosts on Friday night.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the pairings and host sites on Sunday.
All state semifinal games will be on, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m., according to an OHSAA spokesperson.
The winner advances to the state championship games on Dec. 4-6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Here are the games featuring area schools:
Division I
- Middletown vs St. Xavier at Welcome Stadium in Dayton
Division III
- Tippecanoe vs Bishop Watterson at Mason High School in Mason
Division IV
- Shelby vs Indian Hill at Sidney High School in Sidney
Division V
- Indian Lake vs Liberty Center at Lima High School in Lima
Division VI
- Coldwater vs Hopewell-Loudon at Wapakoneta High School in Wapakoneta
Division VII
- St. Henry vs Columbus Grove at Troy High School in Troy
Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Monday.
Visit this website for more information.
