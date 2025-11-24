High school football state semifinal matchups, sites announced

MIAMI VALLEY — The high school football state semifinal matchups and sites have been announced.

Several area high schools are still alive and will serve as hosts on Friday night.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the pairings and host sites on Sunday.

All state semifinal games will be on, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m., according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

The winner advances to the state championship games on Dec. 4-6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Here are the games featuring area schools:

Division I

Middletown vs St. Xavier at Welcome Stadium in Dayton

Division III

Tippecanoe vs Bishop Watterson at Mason High School in Mason

Division IV

Shelby vs Indian Hill at Sidney High School in Sidney

Division V

Indian Lake vs Liberty Center at Lima High School in Lima

Division VI

Coldwater vs Hopewell-Loudon at Wapakoneta High School in Wapakoneta

Division VII

St. Henry vs Columbus Grove at Troy High School in Troy

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Monday.

Visit this website for more information.

No. 10 Bryton Otto, Tippecanoe defensive end Photo from: John Tisdell/Staff

