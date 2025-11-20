Dayton Flyers pull off thrilling overtime win at Marquette

MILWAUKEE, WI — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team made the plays to beat Marquette for the second straight season.

Seniors Keonte Jones and Jacob Conner each made three-pointers in overtime to help Dayton to a 77-71 win at Fiserv Arena in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Senior guard Javon Bennett led all scorers with 19 points. De’Shayne Montgomery finished with 18, including 14 in the first half.

UD made over 53 percent of their shots, including over 66 percent in the first half.

The Flyers improved to 4-1 overall.

Montgomery scored seven of Dayton’s first 10 points to give them a 12-7 advantage. He added a three-pointer that helped UD to its largest lead of the first half, 23-13. The Golden Eagles outscored the Flyers, 17-1, to take a 30-24 lead with 6:01 left until halftime.

Dayton responded with a 15-4 run over the last 4:52 of the first half to lead, 39-34, at halftime.

Bennett’s layup increased UD’s advantage to 47-36 with 17:11 to play, but he exited the game due to cramps.

The Flyers’ largest lead came after a Jacob Conner trey that put them ahead, 59-47, with 8:27 remaining. Marquette responded with an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 61-58 with 4:59 left.

Bennett buried a three, and Montgomery’s layup expanded Dayton’s lead to 66-58. But the Golden Eagle scored eight straight points to tie it at 66-66 with 1:39 left.

Jones’ steal and layup reclaimed the lead, 68-66, with exactly one minute remaining. Zaide Lowery’s dunk tied the game at 68-68 with 40 seconds left. Neither got off a shot, and the game went into overtime.

Jones opened the scoring in overtime with a three in the corner as UD led, 71-68. Conner buried his second trey of the night to extend it to 74-68 with 1:44 left. Nigel James Jr.’s three-pointer cut it to 74-71 with 1:30 remaining.

Marquette had a chance to get closer, but Jones blocked Royce Parham’s dunk with 40 seconds left. Bennett sealed the game with three foul shots.

Dayton’s next game will be Saturday, Nov. 22, when they host North Carolina Central at the UD Arena. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

