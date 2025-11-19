Woman killed after being hit, dragged nearly 300 ft by pickup truck

COLUMBUS — A woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., a woman was crossing Cleveland Ave at Oakland Park Ave in Columbus when she was struck by a red pickup truck, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The woman was not walking in a marked crosswalk, according to police.

The woman was dragged approximately 290 feet before the pickup truck left the scene heading north on Cleveland Ave, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

