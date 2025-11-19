Police asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

KETTERING — Police are asking for help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run.

Kettering police said the crash happened at the McDonald’s at 2901 Wilmington Pike on Nov. 16 around 3:20 p.m.

The suspect was driving a silver Honda sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937)296-2534.

