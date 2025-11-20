Ohio mother files lawsuit against Roblox, claiming predators targeted son

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An Ohio mother has filed a lawsuit against the game Roblox, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The mother claims the game has failed to provide safeguards for children and created a breeding ground for predators.

According to WOIO-19, the Dolman Law Group filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Cuyahoga County mother and her 13-year-old son in the Northern District of California, which is where the app is headquartered.

The lawsuit claims the game prioritizes financial gain over children’s welfare and is at fault for allowing the sexual exploitation of a minor, identified as John Doe.

WOIO-19 obtained a press release from Dolman Law Group, which indicates that Doe used Roblox frequently, and his mother thought there were safeguards in place.

When Doe was 11, he unknowingly met a predator pretending to be a peer, WOIO-19 reported.

The alleged predator began grooming Doe.

“Eventually gaining his trust, the predator intensified his grooming by sending the child graphic messages and sexually explicit images of himself while attempting to manipulate Doe into reciprocating with images of himself. When Doe refused, the predator threatened to harm Doe’s family if his demands were not met; out of fear for his family’s safety, Doe ultimately succumbed by sending sexually explicit images of himself to the predator,” the release said.

The lawsuit said the app instills a sense of safety in parents through pervasive misrepresentation, WOIO-19 reported.

The law group stated it uncovered Roblox games titled to reference pop culture. Some include “Escape to Epstein Island,” “Survive Diddy,” “JeffEpsteinSupporter,” and “Diddy Party.”

The release indicates that the lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages for suffering emotional injuries and profound life-altering psychological injuries, according to WOIO-19.

“This case against Roblox is a terrifying reminder of the world we live in where capitalist greed far outweighs humanity. There have never been sufficient safety measures and protocols in place, putting our youngest and most vulnerable communities into unimaginable harm’s way every second of the day. Without forcing systemic change, Roblox will continue to operate anarchically,” Matthew Dolman, Principal of Doleman Law Group, said.

Our CBS affiliate reached out to Roblox for comment, but has not heard back.

