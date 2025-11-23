Dayton Flyers roll to easy home win over NC Central

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team took care of business against NC Central on Saturday afternoon.
De’Shanye Montgomery scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as Dayton won, 74-55. Amael L’Etang added 11.
UD had 33 bench points. Malcolm Thomas scored 12 points while Jacob Conner added 10.
The Wildcats scored only 20 first-half points.
The Flyers improved to 5-1 overall.
The game was tied at 7-7 when Thomas scored to put Dayton ahead for good, 9-7. Conner buried a three-pointer to extend it to 12-7.
Montgomery and Bryce Heard each made layups, and Thomas’ dunk capped an 11-0 run.
Keonte Jones added a dunk, and Montgomery’s three-point play expanded it to 30-10.
The biggest highlight of the first half came when Javon Bennett bounced a pass off the backboard and Montgomery slammed it home.
Conner knocked down another trey to give UD a 44-20 halftime lead.
The Flyers pushed their biggest lead to 35 points, 67-32, with 8:50 to play.
Dayton’s next game will be on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28.
They will play Georgetown in the ESPN Events Invitational at the HP Field House in Orlando, Florida, at 7:30 p.m.
Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6:30 p.m.
The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.
