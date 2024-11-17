County-wide call for assistance issued after reported shots fired in Dayton

DAYTON — Police issued a county-wide call for assistance after reported shots fired in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 5:44 a.m. Dayton police officers responded to the 350 block of Kenilworth Ave on reports of a burglary in progress, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Just before 5:50 a.m. crews on the scene reportedly heard shots fired and issued a signal 99, a county-wide call for assistance.

The signal 99 was canceled shortly after, according to the Dispatch Sergeant.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was shot or if a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story.

