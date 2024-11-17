2 hospitalized after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:31 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of State Route 49 and Turner Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital North, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



