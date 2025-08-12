Cable detaches on Ohio amusement park ride

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A cable on a ride at a popular Ohio amusement park detached while people were riding it on Sunday.
Cedar Point’s Power Tower ride was closed on Monday after a cable on one of the ride’s towers detached from the ride vehicle on Sunday evening, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
The safety system performed as designed, and the ride vehicle returned to the loading position, according to Cedar Point Spokesperson Tony Clark.
None of the guests were injured, WOIO-19 reported.
“Safety is a top priority, and the ride will remain closed while we complete a thorough review and inspection of the ride,” Clark said.
