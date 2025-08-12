1 in custody after county-wide call for help issued in Montgomery County

NEW LEBANON, Montgomery County — A suspect is in custody after a county-wide call for help was issued late Monday night, a Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The “Signal 99″ was issued around 11:40 p.m. in the area of W Main Street and Gloria Avenue in New Lebanon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor said the call for help has since been canceled.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that it was canceled within 10 minutes.

Information on why the call for help was issued was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group