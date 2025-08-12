Check your tickets! 3 winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Three winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

In Monday night’s drawing, three people in Ohio won big with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 6, 16, 33, 40, and 62. The Powerball was 2, and the Powerplay multiplier was x2.

Two people won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

A third person won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Powerplay multiplier.

The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Gonzalez Grocery in Lorain, Ohio, according to lottery officials.

The locations where the other two tickets were sold have not yet been announced.

No one has won the $501 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 13, with an estimated jackpot of $526 million.

