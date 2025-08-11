‘End of an Era;’ Longtime ride closing at Kings Island

MASON — A longtime ride at Kings Island will be closing for good soon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Boo Blaster on Boo Hill, a family dark ride, will close to make way for future development, the park announced on Monday.

Guests have until Sept. 1 to take their final rides.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Since 2010, the young and young-at-heart have created cherished memories working together to blast whimsical ghosts, ghouls and goblins back to the underworld on this classic indoor attraction,” the park wrote.

The park called the upcoming closure the “end of an era.”

The ride replaced Scooby-Doo! and the Haunted Castle. The change was made when Cedar Fair removed all of the Nickelodeon and Hanna-Barbera characters from the park, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Before that, the space was home to Phanton Theatre.

The park did not elaborate on what the “future development” would entail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group