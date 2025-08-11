Child safe, 1 person in custody after ‘attempted abduction’ in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person is in custody after an ‘attempted abduction’ in Springfield on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 previously reported that Springfield Police officers responded to reports of an attempted abduction in the 400 block of Rosewood Ave around 8 p.m. Sunday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New curfew approved for teens under 18 in Ohio city
- 28-year-old man dies after being shot while loading groceries into vehicle
- 3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash; SUV hits Darke County house
The child involved is safe and was returned to their family, according to a Springfield Police Lieutenant.
One person was taken into custody and charged with abduction.
They have been booked into the Clark County Jail, according to the Lieutenant.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group