3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash; SUV hits Darke County house

DARKE COUNTY — Three people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash, and one of the vehicles hit a house on Sunday.

Deputies and medics responded at 10:15 a.m. to U.S. 127 and Hogpath Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation revealed that a 71-year-old man drove a 2015 Ford Focus eastbound on Hogpath Road. He had a passenger in the vehicle with him.

The driver failed to yield the right of way while crossing the intersection and traveled into the path of a 2022 Ford Explorer northbound on U.S. 127.

The SUV female driver hit the Ford Focus on the passenger side. That vehicle came to rest on the road while the SUV exited the road and hit a home, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported all three patients to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

