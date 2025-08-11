Investigation underway after ‘attempted abduction’ in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD — Officers are investigating after “an attempted abduction” in Springfield on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several police officers are at the 400 block of Rosewood Avenue, according to a Springfield City Police Lieutenant.

TRENDING STORIES:

An officer told our news crew at the scene that this happened near Rosewood Avenue and Plum Street on Sunday.

Our News Center 7 crew initially saw some people in handcuffs at the scene.

Video and photos show several Springfield Police cruisers at the scene.

We are working to learn what led to this attempted abduction, how many people are in custody, and what possible charges they are facing.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group