Warning issued over everyday foods tied to heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes

DAYTON — The American Heart Association has issued a science advisory warning against consuming ultra-processed foods.

Officials said these foods are linked to serious health issues like heart attacks, stroke, type two diabetes, and obesity.

The advisory highlights the dangers of ultra-processed foods, particularly those high in sugar, salt, and saturated fats.

Officials said some of the worst ultra-processed foods are:

• Soda and sugary drinks

• Packaged snack cakes

• Processed meats

• Instant noodles

• Fast food burgers and fries

• Sugary breakfast cereals

• Frozen pizza

• Candy bars

• Microwave popcorn (butter flavored)

Officials added that not all ultra-processed foods have poor nutritional quality. Some can be part of a healthy diet and provide nutritional value, according to the advisory.

”More research is needed to better understand the mechanisms of how UPFs impact health. In the meantime, the Association continues to urge people to cut back on the most harmful UPFs that are high in saturated fats, added sugars and sodium, and excessive calories and instead follow a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and whole grains, low-fat-low-sugar dairy, and lean proteins like fish, seafood or poultry—for better short- and long-term health,” said Maya K. Vadiveloo, Ph.D., R.D., FAHA, volunteer chair of the writing group for this Science Advisory.

