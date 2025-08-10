Driver found in cornfield after crashing car in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A driver was found in a cornfield after he crashed his car in Darke County early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Darke County Deputies were dispatched to the 9900 block of Castine Gordon Road in Laura on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, unoccupied.

A short time later, the driver was located in a cornfield.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Cruze was traveling east on Castine Gordon Road east of State Route 49 when it traveled across the center line and struck a ditch culvert.

The vehicle then traveled to the other side of the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to a rest.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jacob Hobbs of West Milton, was transported to Wayne Healthcare for suspected minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

