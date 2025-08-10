Check your tickets! 3 winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Three winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

Three Ohioans won big after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 7, 14, 23, 24, and 60. The Powerball was 14, and the PowerPlay multiplier was 2.

Two people won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

A third person won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier.

The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Friendship Food Store in Sandusky, Ohio.

Powerball has not announced where the other two tickets were sold.

No one won the $482 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Monday, Aug. 11, with an estimated jackpot of $501 million.

