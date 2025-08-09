TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes on EB I-70 in Butler Twp.

BUTLER TWP. — A crash is blocking all lanes on Interstate 70 in Butler Township.

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Dayton International Airport Access Road shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Initial reports indicate the crash involved a motorcycle.

Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show that all eastbound lanes are blocked while emergency crews respond.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Butler Twp. Police are on the scene of the crash, according to OSHP and Vandalia Police dispatchers.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

