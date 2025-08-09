Woman dead after being hit by car while walking her dog

COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking her dog on Thursday.

Police in Covington, Kentucky, were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Pike Street around 7:20 p.m. on reports of a woman being struck by a vehicle, our news partners WCPO reported.

Upon arrival, crews found a woman who had been hit by a car while walking her dog, WLWT reported.

The woman, identified as 63-year-old Krista Mary Wilmink, of Covington, was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, WCPO reported.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver who hit her remained on scene and cooperated with police, and at this time is not facing any charges, WLWT reported.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol played a role in the crash, but they are still trying to determine if speed may have been a factor, WCPO reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

